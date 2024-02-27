Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ducon signs MoU with deltaVision

Ducon signs MoU with deltaVision

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
For a joint venture in India in area of rocket fuel propulsion systems and Hydrogen fuel delivery systems

Ducon Infratechnologies & deltaVision join forces to provide innovative fluid control solutions pertaining to rocket fuel propulsion systems and Hydrogen fuel delivery systems for the Indian market. The collaboration will comprise co-developments and domestic industrialization and manufacturing of embedded products to feed the emerging Indian markets in the hydrogen & aerospace value chain. An MoU on a joint venture undertaking was signed by both parties in the frame of a German delegation trip to India, organized by the German Asienbrkee. V. and led by its President Andreas Scheuer.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

