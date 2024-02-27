Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTTS recognized as Supplier of the Year 2023-24

LTTS recognized as Supplier of the Year 2023-24

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
By Collins Aerospace Global Engineering & Technology Center (GETC)

L&T Technology Services has been recognized as the Supplier of the Year 2023-24 by Collins Aerospace Global Engineering & Technology Center (GETC) in India. The award is a recognition of LTTS' consistent demonstration and expertise in engineering and design, product development, smart manufacturing, and digitalization - areas that are crucial to Collins Aerospace's success in commercial, regional, corporate, military aircraft; and international space programs.

Collins Aerospace GETC in India and LTTS have a long standing partnership and this is a recognition of LTTS' commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Since 2015, LTTS has been a Supplier to Collins Aerospace (a unit of RTX), focusing on providing consistent excellence in service delivery, and was recognized as the Supplier of the Year in April 2016, solidifying its reputation as a reliable and high-quality service provider.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

