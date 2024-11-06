Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dugar Housing Developments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Dugar Housing Developments reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.300 0 OPM %93.330 -PBDT0.28-0.08 LP PBT0.28-0.08 LP NP0.28-0.08 LP

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

