Dynacons Systems secures Rs 108-cr order from NABARD

Dynacons Systems & Solutions informed that it has received a follow-up contract of Rs 108 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for delivering an advanced CBaaS solution for the Haryana State Cooperative Bank.

Through this engagement, Dynacons will serve 615 branches across 20 State Cooperative Banks and District Central Cooperative Banks in Haryana.

Under the contract, Dynacons will deliver a comprehensive suite of services, including consultancy, implementation, customization, and ongoing support to ensure a smooth transition with minimal operational disruption.

The project will include upgrading, migrating, and maintaining the core banking solution, as well as bolstering infrastructure and networks using top-tier technology from vendors such as HPE, Oracle, Fortinet, Array, and Versa. Leveraging its expertise in core banking and digital infrastructure, the company aims to unlock the full potential of the upgraded Finacle platform for NABARD and its associated banking institutions.

NABARD, Indias apex development bank dedicated to advancing rural and agricultural growth, plays a critical role as a mentor and facilitator in implementing core banking solutions within the rural financial sector. This project aligns with NABARDs commitment to adopting advanced technologies that drive efficiency, resilience, and enhanced service delivery.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions (DSSL) is an IT infrastructure company providing systems integration, networking solutions, facility management services, security solutions, and software services.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 25.7% to Rs 17.61 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 14.01 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operation increased 8.6% YoY to Rs 320.97 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

The scrip shed 1.44% to close at Rs 1,192.70 on Tuesday 29 October 2024.

