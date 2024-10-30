Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 5.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.14% to Rs 194.90 croreNet profit of Allcargo Terminals declined 5.97% to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 194.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 185.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales194.90185.38 5 OPM %16.6417.46 -PBDT29.7427.81 7 PBT16.3414.52 13 NP11.1811.89 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News