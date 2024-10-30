PDS consolidated net profit rises 10.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.25% to Rs 3306.29 crore

Net profit of PDS rose 10.46% to Rs 71.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.25% to Rs 3306.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2462.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

