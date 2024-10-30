Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 10.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.58% to Rs 452.76 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities rose 10.12% to Rs 124.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 112.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.58% to Rs 452.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 366.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.452.76366.3841.1848.03168.19160.57164.38157.30124.10112.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News