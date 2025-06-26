Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Falls 1.62%

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd has lost 3.69% over last one month compared to 3.14% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.63% rise in the SENSEX

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd lost 1.62% today to trade at Rs 1075. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.05% to quote at 38187.07. The index is up 3.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tech Mahindra Ltd decreased 0.81% and Black Box Ltd lost 0.66% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 5.12 % over last one year compared to the 5.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.