Lloyds Metals & Energy receives environmental clearance to expand its iron ore mining capacity to 55 MTPA

Lloyds Metals & Energy (LMEL) has received the Environmental Clearance (EC) to expand its iron ore mining capacity to 55 million tonnes (Maximum) per annum (MTPA).
With 55 MTPA production capacity, LMEL's mine stands as the largest iron ore operation in the nation. This development is set to significantly enhance the raw material security for domestic steel producers.
In the initial years, the company will mine 26 MTPA (Max) of Hematite (Direct Sales Ore). The subsequent ramp-up to 55 MTPA capacity will include 45 MT(Max) BHQ (Banded Hematite Quartzite). Gradually, as the beneficiation plants become operational, LMEL will replace Hematite DSO with beneficiated ore. The Mine is designed with sustainability at its core through the integration of battery operated HEMMS, electrically powered machinery, LNG vehicles and renewable energy. This model of sustainable mining will serve as a valuable case study for similar initiatives in the future.
The effective date of commencement of operations for enhanced capacity would be after receipt of Consent to Operate (CTO), from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) which has been applied for and shall be received shortly.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app