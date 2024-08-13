Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Goldiam International Ltd, Master Trust Ltd, Jet Freight Logistics Ltd and Salzer Electronics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 August 2024. Goldiam International Ltd, Master Trust Ltd, Jet Freight Logistics Ltd and Salzer Electronics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd soared 17.44% to Rs 1488.7 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 49251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5274 shares in the past one month.

Goldiam International Ltd spiked 15.39% to Rs 232. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84484 shares in the past one month.

Master Trust Ltd surged 11.51% to Rs 853.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11284 shares in the past one month.

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd spurt 11.48% to Rs 14.76. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38622 shares in the past one month.

Salzer Electronics Ltd advanced 11.00% to Rs 1026.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13828 shares in the past one month.

