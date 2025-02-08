Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 68.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.71% to Rs 315.43 crore

Net profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 68.59% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.71% to Rs 315.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 345.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.315.43345.5112.4611.7825.0133.208.0715.963.5311.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News