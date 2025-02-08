Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 68.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.71% to Rs 315.43 croreNet profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 68.59% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.71% to Rs 315.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 345.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales315.43345.51 -9 OPM %12.4611.78 -PBDT25.0133.20 -25 PBT8.0715.96 -49 NP3.5311.24 -69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content