Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit declines 77.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 56.65% to Rs 1.14 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Archistructures declined 77.58% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 56.65% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.142.6351.7592.020.592.420.592.410.502.23

