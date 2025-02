Sanjivani Paranteral standalone net profit rises 15.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.98% to Rs 17.35 crore

Net profit of Sanjivani Paranteral rose 15.15% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.98% to Rs 17.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.17.3514.9614.7013.172.672.142.511.901.901.65

