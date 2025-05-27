Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamic Cables gains as board to consider bonus issue on 30 May

Dynamic Cables gains as board to consider bonus issue on 30 May

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dynamic Cables jumped 4.77% to Rs 868.40 after the company announced that its board will meet on 30 May 2025, to consider a bonus issue, subject to shareholders' and regulatory approvals.

The company's board will also consider increasing authorized share capital, subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals.

Dynamic Cables is a manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LT, HT, EHVC, power control & instrumentation cables, flexible & industrial cables, solar cables, and railway signaling cables. It supplies cables to government DISCOMs, private distribution companies, private EPC contractors, and industrial and export clients and has 3 manufacturing plants situated at Jaipur and Reengus.

The company's net profit rose 71.09% to Rs 23.56 crore on 37.41% increase in net sales to Rs 331.17 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty May futures trade at premium

ECB's Lagarde emphasizes euro's expanding role in global trade

Sensex settles 625 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,850; VIX jumps 2.85%

Sagility India drops as promoter launches OFS

AWFIS Space Solutions allots 3.31 lakh equity shares under ESOP

First Published: May 27 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story