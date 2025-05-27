Dynamic Cables gains as board to consider bonus issue on 30 May

Dynamic Cables jumped 4.77% to Rs 868.40 after the company announced that its board will meet on 30 May 2025, to consider a bonus issue, subject to shareholders' and regulatory approvals.

The company's board will also consider increasing authorized share capital, subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals.

Dynamic Cables is a manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LT, HT, EHVC, power control & instrumentation cables, flexible & industrial cables, solar cables, and railway signaling cables. It supplies cables to government DISCOMs, private distribution companies, private EPC contractors, and industrial and export clients and has 3 manufacturing plants situated at Jaipur and Reengus.

The company's net profit rose 71.09% to Rs 23.56 crore on 37.41% increase in net sales to Rs 331.17 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

