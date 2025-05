AWFIS Space Solutions has allotted 3,31,598 equity shares under ESOP on 27 May 2025.

In terms of the aforesaid allotment of equity shares, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 7,09,62,9460 comprising of 7,09,62,946 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs. 71,29,45,440 comprising of 7,12,94,544 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

