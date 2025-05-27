ECB's Lagarde emphasizes euro's expanding role in global trade

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has emphasized the euros expanding role in global trade. Lagarde highlighted that shifts in the global currency landscape are not unprecedented in monetary history. In a speech in Berlin on Monday, Lagarde said that the erratic economic policy of the United States has led global investors into limiting their exposure to the dollar in recent months. The ongoing changes create the opening for a global euro moment and investors seek geopolitical assurance in another form.

