Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ECB's Lagarde emphasizes euro's expanding role in global trade

ECB's Lagarde emphasizes euro's expanding role in global trade

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has emphasized the euros expanding role in global trade. Lagarde highlighted that shifts in the global currency landscape are not unprecedented in monetary history. In a speech in Berlin on Monday, Lagarde said that the erratic economic policy of the United States has led global investors into limiting their exposure to the dollar in recent months. The ongoing changes create the opening for a global euro moment and investors seek geopolitical assurance in another form.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 625 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,850; VIX jumps 2.85%

Dynamic Cables gains as board to consider bonus issue and authorized share capital increase on 30 May

Sagility India drops as promoter launches OFS

AWFIS Space Solutions allots 3.31 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Inox India secures approval of Heineken and ABinBev for manufacturing beverage kegs

First Published: May 27 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story