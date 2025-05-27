Sagility India drops as promoter launches OFS

Sagility India hit a lower limit of 5% at Rs 40.72 after its promoter, Sagility B.V., announced an Offer for Sale (OFS) to divest up to 15.02% stake in the company.

The move is aimed at aligning with SEBIs minimum public shareholding rule, which mandates that at least 25% of a listed company's equity be held by the public.

Currently, Sagility B.V. holds 82.39% of the companys equity (as of March 2025), leaving the public float well below regulatory requirements.

The OFS began today, May 27, with the offer open exclusively to non-retail investors. On May 28, retail investors will have their turn, along with non-retail bidders from the previous day who choose to carry forward their unallotted bids. Trading is being conducted through a special window on the BSE and NSE during regular market hours, from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sagility B.V. is offering a base lot of 34.61 crore shares, amounting to 7.39% of Sagility Indias total equity. Theres also an oversubscription option for an additional 35.69 crore shares or 7.62%, taking the total potential divestment to 70.30 crore shares, equivalent to 15.02% of the company.

The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at Rs 38 per share, marking an 11.34% discount to Mondays closing price of Rs 42.86 on the BSE. The steep discount and the sheer volume of shares on offer appear to have spooked investors, triggering a sharp drop in the stock price.

By 4:00 p.m. on T-1 Day, the OFS saw subscriptions hitting 223.72% of the base non-retail offer size (31.15 crore shares). A total of 69,69,20,359 bids were received, signaling strong institutional appetite.

Sagility India is a leading global provider of technology-enabled business solutions and services to clients in the U.S healthcare Industry.

On a consolidated basis, Sagility India's net profit surged 127.64% to Rs 182.57 crore while revenue from operations jumped 22.23% to Rs 1,568.5 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

