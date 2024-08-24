E I T A India standalone net profit declines 25.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.40% to Rs 133.34 croreNet profit of E I T A India declined 25.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.40% to Rs 133.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 155.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales133.34155.78 -14 OPM %0.850.65 -PBDT1.131.01 12 PBT1.131.01 12 NP0.751.01 -26
