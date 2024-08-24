Trent, BEL join Nifty 50 as LTI Mindtree, Divi's Labs exit

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices made the decision on Friday, 23 August 2024. The changes will also impact other indices on the NSE.
For the Nifty Next 50, the inclusions are Bharat Heavy Electricals, Divi's Laboratories, JSW Energy, LTIMindtree, Macrotech Developers, NHPC, and Union Bank of India. Exiting this index are Berger Paints India, Bharat Electronics, Colgate Palmolive (India), Marico, SBI Cards and Payment Services, SRF, and Trent.
Within the Nifty Bank index, Canara Bank will replace Bandhan Bank.
