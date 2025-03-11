E2E networks launches sovereign cloud platform for secure, scalable cloud solutions

E2E Networks said that its cloud platform, E2E Cloud has launched sovereign cloud platform, providing a secure and scalable alternative for organizations looking to build and manage their own cloud environments.

Sovereign Cloud Platform, an AI-powered cloud solution designed to give enterprises, governments, and data centers full control over their digital infrastructure.

The company said that with increasing geopolitical uncertainties, organizations relying on foreign cloud providers face risks such as service disruptions and compliance challenges. Hidden costs and limited control further hinder operational efficiency. E2E Clouds Sovereign Cloud Platform provides a strategic solution, enabling organizations to build AI-first public or private cloud ecosystems with complete autonomy, security, and scalability.

Sovereign Cloud offers over 50 cloud services, including Compute, Object Storage, VPC, Block Storage, Auto Scaling, Load Balancer, Database as a Service, Function as a Service (FaaS), Parallel File System, and AI/ML capabilities. It seamlessly integrates NVIDIA H200, H100, L40s, and L4 GPUs, optimizing AI and machine learning workloads.

Tarun, Co-founder & managing director at E2E Networks, said, Designed for seamless scalability, the platform supports small deployments to large-scale hyperscaler environments, with proven performance in AI, enterprise, and cloud-native applications. With increasing concerns around data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and AI-driven workloads, enterprises and governments need a trusted cloud platform that offers complete control over their infrastructure.

Seema Ambastha, chief executive of L&T Data Center and Cloud Business, said, The Sovereign Cloud Platform provides a high-performance, AI-ready, and fully compliant cloud designed to meet the secured and regulatory needs of modern Indian enterprises.

E2E Networks is the leading hyperscaler from India with focus on advanced Cloud GPU infrastructure, the company provides accelerated cloud computing solutions, including cutting-edge Cloud GPUs like NVIDIA A100/H100 GPUs and upcoming H100 on the Cloud, making it the leading IAAS provider focused on advanced Cloud GPU capabilities in India.

