NTPC group to Invest Rs 96,000 crore in Chhattisgarh for energy projects

NTPC has announced that along with its subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy, has signed multiple agreements worth Rs 96,000 crore with the Government of Chhattisgarh to develop nuclear, pumped hydro, and renewable energy projects in the state.

The first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the Government of Chhattisgarh to establish a 4,200 MW nuclear power facility, with an estimated investment of Rs 80,000 crore.

The second MoU, between Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company (CSPGCL) and NTPC, focuses on the development of a 1,200 MW Pumped Hydro Storage Project at Sikaser in the Gariyaband district of Chhattisgarh. The estimated investment for this project is approximately Rs 5,876 crore.

The third Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) was signed between NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) and CSPGCL to develop renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of up to 2 GW. This initiative, with an estimated investment of Rs 10,000 crore, is designed to fulfill CSPGCLs Renewable Generation Obligation (RGO) and assist Chhattisgarh DISCOMs in meeting their Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO).

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has a presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), promoted by Maharatna central public sector enterprise NTPC, is the largest renewable energy (excluding hydro) public sector enterprise in terms of operating capacity.

Shares of NTPC rose 0.64% to Rs 331.25, while those of NTPC Green Energy rose 1.20% to Rs 96.12 on the BSE.

