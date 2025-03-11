Sterling and Wilson Renewable appoints Ajit Pratap Singh as CFO

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy said that its board has approved the appointment of Ajit Pratap Singh as a chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) with effect from 24 March 2025.

Ajit Pratap Singh holds a B.Sc. and LLB from Kanpur universities, an M.Sc. in Finance, a PG Diploma in Business Administration, and a Strategic Management program from IIM Kashipur. He is also a certified management accountant and a member of several professional bodies. Singh has previously worked with companies such as Transrail Lighting, OPG Power Generation, Vedanta Aluminium, and JSW Bengal Steel.

Furthermore, Sandeep Mathew will cease to be the interim CFO effective from the close of business hours on 23 March 2025 and will continue in his role as head of investor relations.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.83 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 63.67 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations zoomed 215.19% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,837.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024.

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) fell 3.32% to Rs 234.30 on the BSE.

