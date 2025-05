Chavda Infra gains after securing Rs 150-cr order

Chavda Infra rallied 5.98% to Rs 141 after the company announced that it had secured a construction order worth Rs 150 crore for the Arvind Aqua City residential project in Kalyangadh, Gujarat.

The project includes R.C.C. work, masonry, plastering, and other related activities, and it is set to be completed within 24 months.

Meanwhile, the company said that it has received an order worth Rs 222.75 crore during the current financial year, bringing the total value of orders on hand to Rs 1,452.93 crore. The unexecuted order book as of today stands at Rs 925.84 crore.

Chavda Infra is a construction company engaged in the design and development of residential, commercial, and institutional infrastructure projects.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 55.7% to Rs 18.76 crore on a 49.3% rise in net sales to Rs 241.66 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News