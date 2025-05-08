Tata Motors rises 6% in two days on UK trade deal optimism, demerger boost

Tata Motors rose 0.78% to Rs 685.80, logging its second straight session of gains, buoyed by positive sentiment around the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and its proposed business demerger.

Shares of Tata Motors has risen 5.87% in two sessions.

The recently announced FTA between India and the UK has lifted hopes for Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), as the deal is expected to slash vehicle import duties from 100% to 10% under a quota system. This could significantly improve JLR's competitiveness and sales volumes in the Indian market.

Adding to the momentum, JLR posted strong Q4 performance with wholesale volumes up 14.4% in North America and 10.9% in Europe. Despite some softness in China, total volumes rose 6.7% sequentially and 1.1% year-on-year, helping the company achieve a net cash positive status a key milestone under its "Reimagine" strategy.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors strategic demerger aimed at splitting its Commercial Vehicles (CV) business from its Passenger Vehicles (PV), EV, and JLR arms received overwhelming shareholder support, with 99.9995% voting in favor. Under the plan, investors will receive one share in the newly listed CV entity (which retains the Tata Motors name) for every share held. The remaining business, including PV and JLR, will be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Tata Motors is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses. The company's consolidated net profit declined 22.41% to Rs 5,451 crore on a 2.71% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 113,575 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The company's board will mull Q4FY25 results on 13 May 2025.

