EaseMyTrip.com enters into exclusive partnership with PhonePe

To launch its hotels, activities and cabs segment on PhonePe platform
EaseMyTrip.com entered into an exclusive partnership with PhonePe for launching its Hotels segment on the platform. This collaboration aims to enhance the user experience by providing seamless access to millions of domestic and international hotels. This partnership provides PhonePe users with unique access to a wide range of top hotel deals and special offers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Beyond just Hotels, EaseMyTrip plans to expand its offerings by introducing Activities and Cabs on PhonePe, creating a comprehensive travel booking experience. The EaseMyTrip Hotels platform is recognized for its user-centric approach, featuring a seamless interface, competitive pricing, and flexible booking options, including free cancellations. All such benefits will now be transferred to PhonePe users as well.
This collaboration marks the beginning of a broader strategy, aimed at enhancing the travel booking experience for millions of PhonePe users across India. By combining EaseMyTrip's expertise in travel with PhonePe's expansive reach, this partnership is poised to redefine convenience in travel planning, ensuring users can book their entire journey, from accommodation to activities, all within one platform.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News