Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 445.44 points or 1.03% at 43576.58 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Ramco Systems Ltd (up 4.88%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 3.48%),Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 3.16%),NELCO Ltd (up 3.13%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 2.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sonata Software Ltd (up 2.8%), Cyient Ltd (up 2.77%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 2.51%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 2.41%), and Ksolves India Ltd (up 2.23%).

On the other hand, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.3%), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 0.98%), and Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 0.86%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 272.11 or 0.51% at 53861.41.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 67.76 points or 0.43% at 15807.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.35 points or 0.16% at 24261.25.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 95.07 points or 0.12% at 80204.92.

On BSE,2127 shares were trading in green, 954 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News