Ashoka Buildcon spurts on winning Rs 242-crore order from NHAI

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Ashoka Buildcon jumped 3.99% to Rs 242.40 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LOA) valued at Rs 1,391 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project involves the development of a 4-lane Economic Corridor from Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa Road Section (Km 89.814 to Km 133.000) on NH 116A in West Bengal under the Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The total cost of the project is Rs 1,391 crore. The project is scheduled for completion within 910 days, including the monsoon period.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 334.15% to Rs 462.46 crore on 15.53% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2488.93 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

