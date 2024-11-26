Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 42.14 points or 1.48% at 2883.7 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 8.5%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 5.71%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 3.26%),Route Mobile Ltd (up 2.71%),Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 2.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.9%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.59%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.33%), ITI Ltd (up 0.84%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.8%).

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.65%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.59%), and Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 0.09%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 272.11 or 0.51% at 53861.41.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 67.76 points or 0.43% at 15807.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.35 points or 0.16% at 24261.25.

The BSE Sensex index was up 95.07 points or 0.12% at 80204.92.

On BSE,2127 shares were trading in green, 954 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

