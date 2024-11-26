Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Real Estate shares gain

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 97.2 points or 1.21% at 8124.89 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 5.2%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.43%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.21%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.93%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 0.46%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.4%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.32%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.31%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.26%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 272.11 or 0.51% at 53861.41.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 67.76 points or 0.43% at 15807.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.35 points or 0.16% at 24261.25.

The BSE Sensex index was up 95.07 points or 0.12% at 80204.92.

On BSE,2127 shares were trading in green, 954 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

