Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EaseMyTrip.com partners with Adani Digital Labs

EaseMyTrip.com partners with Adani Digital Labs

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To offer duty free shopping benefits from its platform

EaseMyTrip.com has entered into a strategic collaboration with Adani Digital Labs (ADL) for seamless access to duty free shopping directly from its platform, providing travellers with a convenient and luxurious experience as part of their travel planning. Customers can access this service through pre-order directly via the airport services page on the EaseMyTrip website through the link: ttps://easemytrip.adanione.com/duty-free.

Currently available at seven major international airports across India, including Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram, the service offers an exclusive range of products with additional discounts, enhancing the overall travel experience.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

RateGain Connectivity platform now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

EaseMyTrip.com inaugurates first store in Jalgaon, Maharashtra

EaseMyTrip board grants in-principle approval to open 5-star hotel in Ayodhya

EaseMyTrip.com inaugurates franchise retail store in Gurugram

EaseMyTrip forges strategic partnership with Zaggle

Dollar sees subdued trades ahead of key US data

Divi's Laboratories plans capacity addition with investment of up to Rs 700 cr

Oracle Financial Services Q4 PAT rises 16% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 240/ share

Jubilant Pharmova announces conclusion of Montreal facility audit by US FDA

Barometers erase early losses; PSU bank shares in demand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story