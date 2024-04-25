EaseMyTrip.com partners with Adani Digital Labs

To offer duty free shopping benefits from its platform

EaseMyTrip.com has entered into a strategic collaboration with Adani Digital Labs (ADL) for seamless access to duty free shopping directly from its platform, providing travellers with a convenient and luxurious experience as part of their travel planning. Customers can access this service through pre-order directly via the airport services page on the EaseMyTrip website through the link: ttps://easemytrip.adanione.com/duty-free.

Currently available at seven major international airports across India, including Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram, the service offers an exclusive range of products with additional discounts, enhancing the overall travel experience.

