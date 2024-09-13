Barometers end with small cuts; broader mkt rallies; VIX slides 4.79%

The domestic equity indices ended with minor cuts on Friday. The Nifty settled below the 25,400 level. Realty, media and PSU bank shares advanced while FMCG, oil & gas and healthcare stocks declined. As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 71.77 points or 0.09% to 82,890.94. The Nifty 50 index shed 32.40 points or 0.13% to 25,356.50. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.48% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.95%. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index and S&P BSE Small-Cap index hit an all-time high at 49,351.16 & 57,192.12, respectively. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,480 shares rose and 1,479 shares fell. A total of 108 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.79% to 12.55.

Economy:

Indias retail inflation rose to 3.65% in August, slightly higher than 3.6% reported in July. The inflation was within the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) medium-term target of 2-6%.

Separately, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose slightly to 4.83% in July from 4.72% in June.

IPO Update :

The initial public offer (IPO) of Western Carriers (India) received 1,40,90,781 bids for shares as against 2,08,68,467 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:42 IST on Friday (13 September 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.68 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (13 September 2024) and it will close on Wednesday (18 September 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 163 to Rs 172 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 87 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Power Company rose 0.74% and Tata Motors added 0.58%. Tata Power said that EV Charging Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy signed Memonrandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors to set up 200 fast charging stations for electric commercial vehicles (CV) in all metro cities.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) added 0.97% and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) rose 0.71%. The insurance major has increased its stake in IRCTC to 9.298% from 7.278%. The life insurer purchased 1,61,56,976 shares, or 2.020% equity, at an average cost of Rs 657.614 via open market purchase during the period from 16 December 2022 to 11 September 2024.

SBI Cards and Payment Services added 0.90%. The company informed that its board is scheduled to be meet on Wednesday, 18 September 2024, to consider the proposal, for raising of funds aggregating to Rs. 5,000 crore. The company will raise funds through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement, in one or more tranches over a period of time.

Nazara Technologies advanced 3.35% after the company informed that it has acquired 47.7% stake in Moonshine Technology (MTPL), the parent company of PokerBaazi, Indias top online poker gaming platform, for Rs 832 crores through a secondary transaction.

H.G. Infra Engineering rallied 4.57% after the firm announced that it has received a letter from the Central Railway for an order worth Rs 716.11 crore.

Puravankara jumped 4.32% after the company has acquired the redevelopment rights of Miami Apartments spread over 2,000 sq meter of land at Breach Candy, Mumbai.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) advanced 2.92% after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 114 crore from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RRVPNL).

BLS International Services gained 2.92% after the firm said that it has signed definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Citizenship Invest (CI) for a consideration of $31 million (approximately Rs 260 crore). The transaction would be funded through internal accruals. The transaction is expected to be completed by 31 October 2024, subject to necessary approvals.

Global Markets:

European stocks advanced on Friday, as investors continued to digest the European Central Bank's decision to cut rates and its impact on future monetary policy.

The European Central Bank (ECB) implemented a second interest rate cut this year. The key deposit rate was lowered by 25 basis points to 3.5%, aligning with expectations. While the ECB reduced its 2024 economic growth projection, it remains confident that inflation will broadly align with its 2% target by the end of 2025.

Asian stocks ended mixed as investors took profits following the previous session's rally. The market remains optimistic about the possibility of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

US stock markets closed higher on Thursday after the latest inflation data solidified expectations for a 25-basis point rate decrease by the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.58%, the S&P 500 rose 0.75%, and the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.00% higher.

Warner Bros Discovery shares surged 10.4%, while Charter's stock price increased by 3.6%. Moderna experienced a decline of 12.4%, and Kroger shares rallied 7.2%.

The producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.2% in August, slightly exceeding estimates of 0.1% growth. The core PPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, increased by 0.3%, surpassing the forecasted 0.2%.

The number of Americans filing initial claims for unemployment benefits rose marginally last week. Initial claims increased by 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 230,000 for the week ending September 7.

