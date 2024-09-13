Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.73%

Nifty Realty index ended up 1.73% at 1053.65 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, DLF Ltd jumped 3.31%, Sunteck Realty Ltd added 3.06% and Macrotech Developers Ltd gained 2.77%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 79.00% over last one year compared to the 26.13% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 1.68% and Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.23% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.13% to close at 25356.5 while the SENSEX has declined 0.09% to close at 82890.94 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News