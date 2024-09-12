EaseMyTrip launches ScanMyTrip.com on ONDC network

EaseMyTrip.com has unveiled India's first marketplace ScanMyTrip.com. It also becomes the first OTA to sell travel services on ONDC Network and buys from it. The new product, ScanMyTrip.com is a marketplace designed to enable OTAs, MSMEs, Travel agents and homestays to list their offering -Flights, Hotels and Homestay on ONDC Network, providing them access to a broader digital marketplace.

EaseMyTrip's integration with ONDC Network will allow businesses in the travel and tourism sector to leverage the digital infrastructure that ONDC provides, empowering even the smallest of service providers to tap into a wide customer base. ScanMyTrip.com simplifies the onboarding process, making it easier for businesses to connect with travellers and compete in the online marketplace.