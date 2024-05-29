East Buildtech standalone net profit declines 69.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of East Buildtech declined 69.23% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
