Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 24.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 8.29% to Rs 87.77 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works declined 24.50% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 87.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.27% to Rs 17.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.74% to Rs 419.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 464.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales87.7781.05 8 419.35464.62 -10 OPM %0.166.28 -6.876.76 - PBDT4.095.23 -22 31.3831.06 1 PBT1.933.14 -39 23.0422.87 1 NP3.024.00 -25 17.0416.50 3

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

