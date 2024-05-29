Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spice Islands Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Spice Islands Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 152.63% to Rs 0.48 crore

Net profit of Spice Islands Industries reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 152.63% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.480.19 153 0.900.86 5 OPM %-4.17-15.79 --1.11-25.58 - PBDT0.120.01 1100 0.36-0.06 LP PBT0.110 0 0.32-0.10 LP NP0.11-0.02 LP 0.32-0.12 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Spice Islands Apparels standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Go Fashion inks franchise agreement with UAE-based Apparel Group

Barometers trade near flat line; metal shares shine for 8th day

Stock Alert: ONGC, Oil India, TCS, Lupin

Volumes jump at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Hindusthan National Glass &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

PG Foils reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

JIK Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 24.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story