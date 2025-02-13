Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.97 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 66.21 crore

Net profit of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 66.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales66.210 0 OPM %4.080 -PBDT1.30-0.04 LP PBT0.44-0.05 LP NP0.97-0.05 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

