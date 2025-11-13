B C C Fuba India standalone net profit rises 57.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.40% to Rs 17.01 crore

Net profit of B C C Fuba India rose 57.61% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 50.40% to Rs 17.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.0111.3115.4612.822.411.352.051.131.450.92

