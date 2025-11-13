Hindustan Hardy reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.94 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.16% to Rs 25.33 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Hardy remain constant at Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.16% to Rs 25.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.3319.9210.4214.262.952.972.602.701.941.94

