Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit rises 372.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 293.03% to Rs 15.80 crore

Net profit of Artemis Electricals & Projects rose 372.00% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 293.03% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.804.0229.8733.835.011.374.711.013.540.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News