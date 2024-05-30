Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 24.42% to Rs 248.25 crore

Net Loss of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reported to Rs 12.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.42% to Rs 248.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 328.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 29.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.68% to Rs 923.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1045.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales248.25328.46 -24 923.521045.68 -12 OPM %-3.671.15 -3.252.01 - PBDT-4.83-4.59 -5 0.10-18.51 LP PBT-12.26-12.74 4 -29.78-46.82 36 NP-12.83-10.29 -25 -21.97-29.60 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 66.63% in the December 2023 quarter

Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit declines 56.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sambandam Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sambandam Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 52.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit rises 44.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 578.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story