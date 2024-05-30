Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Easun Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Easun Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs -0.20 crore

Net profit of Easun Capital Markets rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 184.00% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.11% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-0.200.36 PL 0.710.90 -21 OPM %170.0019.44 -57.7541.11 - PBDT-0.090.08 PL 0.670.44 52 PBT-0.090.08 PL 0.670.44 52 NP0.070.06 17 0.710.25 184

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

