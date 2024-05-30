Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quantum Build-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Quantum Build-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Quantum Build-Tech reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Quantum Build-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Triliance Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

DigiSpice Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.93 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Risa International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Gravity (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Scoobee Day Garments India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

RCC Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story