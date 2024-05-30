Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gravity (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gravity (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 94.68% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net Loss of Gravity (India) reported to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 94.68% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 78.03% to Rs 2.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.213.95 -95 2.2510.24 -78 OPM %-2680.95-9.37 --345.33-7.32 - PBDT-5.66-0.42 -1248 -7.93-0.77 -930 PBT-5.73-0.47 -1119 -8.16-0.98 -733 NP-3.73-0.64 -483 -6.16-1.00 -516

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Sensex slides 492 pts; PSU bank shares decline

Financials stocks edge higher

Barometers trade with modest losses, PSU banks slide

Benchmarks turn rangebound, PSU banks advance

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Scoobee Day Garments India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

RCC Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

LWS Knitwear standalone net profit rises 706.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story