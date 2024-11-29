Volumes soar at CreditAccess Grameen Ltd counter

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd recorded volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21408 shares

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 November 2024.

Aegis Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 58524 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17729 shares. The stock rose 3.31% to Rs.902.05. Volumes stood at 23510 shares in the last session.

Life Insurance Corporation of India witnessed volume of 1.9 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74601 shares. The stock increased 3.35% to Rs.971.00. Volumes stood at 99259 shares in the last session.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd registered volume of 42.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.38% to Rs.18.34. Volumes stood at 16.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd clocked volume of 21.66 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.22% to Rs.128.35. Volumes stood at 5.8 lakh shares in the last session.

