Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EC orders special revision of electoral rolls in Assam ahead of 2026 polls

EC orders special revision of electoral rolls in Assam ahead of 2026 polls

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Election Commission has announced a special revision of electoral rolls in Assam, setting 1 January 2026 as the qualifying date for voter eligibility.

In a letter to the states Chief Electoral Officer, the Commission said the integrated draft electoral roll will be published on 27 December 2025. Citizens can file claims and objections from 27 December to 22 January 2026.

The final electoral roll will be released on 10 February 2026.

The Commission said Electoral Registration Officers in every Assembly constituency must ensure that all eligible citizens are included and no ineligible names are added. It directed the Chief Electoral Officer and District Election Officers to verify that every qualified voter is enrolled during the revision process.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parmax Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Crescent Finstock consolidated net profit rises 1.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Globe Commercials consolidated net profit rises 63.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Mount Housing & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sameera Agro and Infra consolidated net profit declines 34.28% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story