EC orders special revision of electoral rolls in Assam ahead of 2026 polls

The Election Commission has announced a special revision of electoral rolls in Assam, setting 1 January 2026 as the qualifying date for voter eligibility.

In a letter to the states Chief Electoral Officer, the Commission said the integrated draft electoral roll will be published on 27 December 2025. Citizens can file claims and objections from 27 December to 22 January 2026.

The final electoral roll will be released on 10 February 2026.

The Commission said Electoral Registration Officers in every Assembly constituency must ensure that all eligible citizens are included and no ineligible names are added. It directed the Chief Electoral Officer and District Election Officers to verify that every qualified voter is enrolled during the revision process.