Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 53.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.36% to Rs 287.23 crore

Net profit of Kogta Financial (India) rose 53.63% to Rs 36.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.36% to Rs 287.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 209.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.287.23209.1057.5459.8052.9135.4148.5331.9436.4123.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News