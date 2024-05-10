Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales decline 8.34% to Rs 546.88 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries declined 23.35% to Rs 114.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.34% to Rs 546.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 596.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.36% to Rs 411.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 618.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.78% to Rs 2122.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3023.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales546.88596.63 -8 2122.953023.08 -30 OPM %26.2233.82 -25.0327.43 - PBDT165.69213.84 -23 600.83888.89 -32 PBT150.39200.81 -25 544.68840.99 -35 NP114.55149.45 -23 411.89618.10 -33

First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

