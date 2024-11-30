Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL bags order worth Rs 643 cr from PSPCL

RVNL bags order worth Rs 643 cr from PSPCL

Image
Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a distribution infrastructure development project worth Rs 642.56 crore from Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL).

The project involves the development of distribution infrastructure for Package-3 in the central zone for execution of HT/LT infrastructure loss reduction works under the reforms-based and results-linked revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS) in Punjab.

The total project cost is estimated at Rs 642.56 crore and it will be executed within 24 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported a 27.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.89 crore on a 1.20% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 4,854.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) slipped 1.71% to settle at Rs 435.80 on Friday, 29 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Chennai Airport shut downs temporarily till 7 PM in view of cyclone Fengal making landfall

Open to ceasefire if Nato protects unoccupied areas, says Zelenskyy

Parliament must function in broader interest of people: Mayawati

State without CM for 8 days after results against people's wishes: Raut

PKL 2024 matches on Nov 30: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story