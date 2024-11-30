Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp bags Rs 10 crore order from Northern Railway

RailTel Corp bags Rs 10 crore order from Northern Railway

Image
Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 10 crore from Northern Railway for providing cloud services.

The order includes the deployment of cloud services for the Railway Board. The project is scheduled for completion by 27th February 2025.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

RailTel Corporation of India reported 6.58% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 72.64 crore on 40.78% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 843.49 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India rose 0.40% to settle at Rs 409.30 on Friday, 29 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Chennai Airport shut downs temporarily till 7 PM in view of cyclone Fengal making landfall

Relations with India changed after Aug 5: B'desh foreign affairs advisor

Israel strikes Hezbollah smuggling sites in Syria, testing ceasefire

India's growth in last decade driven by science, tech: Jitendra Singh

PCB's Naqvi meets Emirates Board head Usmani amid hybrid model talks for CT

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story